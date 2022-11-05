Aaron Carter Dies at 34

According to reports first made public by TMZ, Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

The singer, rapper, and former Nickelodeon star was found at his Lancaster home, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub. Police were called to his residence around 11:00 a.m., but say there are no signs of foul play.

Carter first shot to fame back in the late 90s as a pop artist, releasing four studio albums, starting with his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was 9 years old. His sophomore album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), was certified triple platinum and includes the title track as its first single, as well as a cover of “I Want Candy” and a basketball-themed song “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

He also used to tour with the Backstreet Boys during their heyday since his older brother Nick was part of the popular boy band, and after achieving huge success in the music industry, Carter became a regular on Nickelodeon, starring in shows like All That and providing the soundtrack to Jimmy Neutron.

Within recent years, Carter faced a ton of legal and substance abuse issues, which forced him to enter rehabilitation numerous times. He also publicly feuded with many, including his brother Nick, whom he accused of trying to put him under a conservatorship.

Three days ago, he was pulled over for suspicion of DUI.

Carter leaves behind a son, Prince.