Aaron Carter No Longer Starring In ‘Naked Boys Singing!’

The legendary New York musical revue Naked Boys Singing! is about to begin its 12-week residency at The Jewel Box Theatre in Las Vegas, and it was announced earlier this month that musician and tabloid sensation Aaron Carter would be one of the stars.

However, that is no longer the case.

According to Broadway World, the show’s producers, Tom D’Angora and Nick Padgett, released a statement saying, “We are disappointed and a bit embarrassed to announce that Aaron Carter will not be appearing in the Las Vegas production of Naked Boys Singing! Within a few days of the announcement, it became clear, for multiple reasons, that Aaron’s participation in Naked Boys Singing! was not going to work out.”

D’Angora and Padgett requested Carter’s letter of recognition and received it earlier this week.

“We’d like to apologize to anyone who is disappointed or inconvenienced by this news,” the statement continues. “Refunds are available at your point of purchase. We remain committed to producing a first rate production of Naked Boys Singing! with a talented and gorgeous cast and will begin performances on September 15th.”

Some may be saddened by the news of Carter’s exit, but others are exhaling a sweet sigh of relief.

Fortunately, Naked Boys Singing! has plenty of other hot, gorgeous men who are willing to give audiences full frontal fun. It was recently announced that American Idol season 7 contestant David Hernandez and Eating Out‘s Chris Salvatore will join a cast of familiar faces including America’s Got Talent finalist Marchs Terell, Vegas headliner Louis D’Aprile, and Going Down in LA-LA Land‘s Matthew Ludwinski.

Additionally, making his professional debut in Naked Boys Singing!, serving as dance captain and understudy, is Jaden Lux.

Performances of Naked Boys Singing! will run through Nov. 28. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.