Aaron Hernandez to be Portrayed by Josh Andrés Rivera in New Series

It was recently announced that Ryan Murphy’s upcoming anthological series will be focused on former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who will be portrayed by Josh Andrés Rivera.

The show is titled ‘American Sports Story’, and the first season will be based on the podcast Boston Globe and Wondery’s Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. Hernandez was an American football tight end, who played in the National Football League (NFL) for three seasons.

Advertisement

He played with the New England Patriots until he was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez was eventually convicted with a life sentence for first-degree murder, and was later on found dead in his prison cell.

Moreover, the late athlete allegedly had a lover, who goes by the name of Kyle Kennedy, when he was in prison.

Related: Sexual Allegations & More On ‘Aaron Hernandez: Jailhouse Lover Tells All Special’

Advertisement

Going back to Murphy’s upcoming show, ‘American Sports Story’ is described as a “scripted anthological limited series focusing on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through the prism of today’s world, telling that story from multiple perspectives.”

Aside from ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ star Rivera, Patrick Schwarzenegger will also be portraying the role of Tim Tebow, who was Hernandez’s longtime friend and teammate at the University of Florida.

Sources: etonline.com, en.wikipedia.org, deadline.com