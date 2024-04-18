Aaron Rodgers Faces Intense Criticism Over HIV Remarks

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is facing criticism after making controversial remarks suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci engineered the HIV/AIDS pandemic during an appearance on the “Look Into It with Eddie Bravo” podcast in March.

During the podcast, Rodgers implied that the federal government assisted Dr. Fauci in creating the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. He also referred to the HIV/AIDS crisis as the “blueprint” for the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Create a pandemic, you know, with a virus that’s going wild, right? Only—he was given, Fauci was given over $350 million to research this, to come up with drugs, new or repurposed to handle the AIDS pandemic. And all they came up with AZ—was AZT,” Rodgers claimed.

Despite acknowledging that he is not an expert in the field, Rodgers defended his right to question authority and conduct his own research.

“But that was the game plan back then: create an environment where only one thing works. Back then, AZT. Now? Remdesivir—Remdesiviruntil we get a vaccine,” Rodgers added, referencing the antiviral medication used to treat Covid-19.

Dr. Fauci, a leading expert in infectious diseases, has been instrumental in developing treatments that have enabled people with HIV to live longer, healthier lives. He has also played a key role in overseeing the U.S. response to the Covid-19 pandemic under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

Despite making these bold claims, Rodgers provided no evidence to support his statements during the podcast.

The clip of Rodgers’ remarks has since gone viral on social media platforms, sparking shock and disbelief among many users.

WOW… #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says that HIV was created by the US government. ‘The gameplan was made in the 80’s’ (Via NBC)

pic.twitter.com/otSVumvvHM — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 16, 2024

Aaron Rodgers is the worst type of idiot—the one who's convinced he's a genius. https://t.co/rfdPpFKT22 — Kevin Baum (@kevinbaum013) April 16, 2024

Me, wondering why Aaron Rodgers was trending…. *takes a look* No, it’s stupid, and I was right not to care. 😩 pic.twitter.com/hc5bWFEUFv — Sheri Yasuna, Ph.D. 🐞 (@SassyPsychDoc) April 16, 2024

This is just sad and we wonder why Colin Kaepernick was sidelined by the NFL for protesting racial injustice but not Aaron, who goes around spouting false information and yet no repercussions.