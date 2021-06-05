ABC Game Show Reboot Has Some LGBTQ Superstars On Board This Season

The legendary ballroom on Pose is about to go dark, but the stars that that very ballroom launched are all planning their next acts and continuing the visibility that they have launched for trans performers everywhere. Dominique Jackson just appeared on a well-received episode of HGTV’s House Hunters , and now she and Pose co-star Indya Moore are about to make their premiere on another American television favorite; the reboot of The $100,000 Pyramid!

The episode featuring the Pose beauties does not air until June 16th (coincidentally, smack dab in the middle of Pride month), so we don’t have any hints as to how they do just yet. The images released by ABC though, showcase the ladies all smiles and definitely enjoying their newly found post-Pose career (incidentally, the series finale of Pose airs ten days prior to the airing of this episode). SNL‘s Alex Moffat and Midnight Snack podcast host Michelle Collins appear on this episode as well.

The $100,000 Pyramid is becoming the definitive stop for LGBTQ celebrities who love the art of playing Pyramid. Rosie O’Donnell and Nate Berkus have both appeared on recent episodes, and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and author Ross Matthews appeared on a pre-Covid episode of the game show.

