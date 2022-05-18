Actor Was Upfront About his Upfront During the NBC Upfronts

Oh, to be a fly on the wall. Or to be the seat on his workout bench. Whatever.

Christopher Meloni, age 61, was part of the 2022 NBC Universal Upfronts in New York City on Monday. The event is when show stars and executive producers pitch their upcoming television series to advertisers. Instead of steering the conversation into the realm of Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime, the former Emmy Award nominee talked about his gym habits.

As it turns out, Meloni doesn’t like going to public gyms. He doesn’t like the vanity of exercising shirtless in front of others, and other athletes not putting their weights back drives him absolutely bonkers. Oh, yeah, and let me not forget to mention that the actor, also known for his erotic stint in Oz, loves to workout nude when using his private gym.

According to People, he told the crowd:

“I work out naked. It’s my gym. I can do whatever I want, and I don’t black out the window. I’m okay with that. My wife is not.”

Detective Elliot Stabler also shared that he will work out with his wife if he has to, but he prefers to get his gym grind on solo. If they do work out together, he cannot be spoken to – and he’ll even wear big, padded headphones to block out any noise.

What do you think of this revelation? Imagine moving into your new house and/or apartment and being blessed with Christopher Meloni, naked as the day he was born and pumping iron, in the window across from yours?

Sources: People, NY Post