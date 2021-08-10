Chris Meloni Gets Oiled Up In New BTS Video

Christopher Meloni is still treating his fans to some beautiful sights.

Last week, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni did an exclusive interview and photoshoot with Men’s Health. Not did Meloni talk to the news source about his exercise routine, but the actor even showed us by showing off some reps with a camera in his face. Or rather, in front of his behind.

But being the smart marketing man that he is, or possibly having a smart marketing team behind him, Meloni didn’t just stop there. He delivered behind-the-scenes content over the weekend for his fans.

“#SlatherItUp,” the actor wrote as a hastag to caption the video.

In the video, we initially see Christopher Meloni’s adorable dog laying on the ground. The actor then pans up to reveal himself sitting in a trailer. He’s shirtless and two crew members are rubbing all over his torso to get the star bronzed-up.

“As @theebillbutler says, I was/am fire island ready,” Meloni added to his caption of the video. In that statement, Meloni references the person speaking off camera in the video. They note that the actor was primed for the summer getaway destination.

Then in a follow-up Instagram post, Christopher Meloni addressed to Mariska Hargitay that he’s surprised to have “broke the internet.” Hargitay posted her own Instagram image of Meloni. Though, we prefer the oiled-up video much more. Though,it suprprisingly got less likes. The Hargitay image got over 69,000 likes while the oiling video only got 29,000. Though it’s hard to believe that the number 29,000 could be described with the word “only.”

Meloni himself is surprised to be having this viral moment and be the topic if internet thirst.

“It’s cool as s—,” he told the Men’s Health. “The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it. A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.'”

No matter what, Christopher Meloni is having another viral moment. And this probably won’t be the last one.