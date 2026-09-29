Adam Lambert Brings George Michael’s Queer Legacy Back to the VMAs

We have to thank Adam Lambert for showing up at Sunday’s MTV VMAs and giving us a George Michael moment we didn’t even know we were getting.

Lambert wasn’t part of the original list of performers announced for the tribute to the late Careless Whisper singer, making his appearance alongside Saint Harrison, Meek, and MNEK an especially welcome surprise. And honestly, what better way to bring the clamor from Michael’s gay following to a high?

Adam Lambert performing FREEDOM at the

George Michael tribute #VMAs

SLAYYYYYY! 🖤🤩🤩🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/uCsy0r97Yq — GELLY (@4Gelly) September 28, 2026

Before Lambert appeared, fans had already been tossing around names of openly gay singers they wanted to see added to the tribute lineup, especially after the initial announcement included the fabulous RAYE, Sombr, and Teddy Swims. All three could certainly deliver, but adding Lambert brought another layer to a tribute celebrating an artist whose music and queer legacy have remained deeply connected.

READ: The VMAs Are Celebrating George Michael, But Something Feels Missing

George Michael Was an Early Inspiration for Lambert

For the 44-year-old, the moment was personal.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Lambert recalled growing up with George Michael and Michael Jackson as two of the male artists who made a major impression on him. He praised George Michael not only as a singer, but also as a songwriter and producer, remembering just how much he admired what Michael could do with his voice.

But there was another part of Michael’s legacy that stayed with him: the way he navigated his sexuality in the public eye.

In 1998, Michael was arrested for a lewd act in a Beverly Hills park. He later spoke publicly about being gay, telling CNN that he felt his sexuality had been exposed in a way he did not choose.

For Lambert, however, Michael’s response became something worth remembering.

READ: The 2026 VMAs Gave Us George Michael, Madonna Chaos, and Laser Beam Butt Plugs

A Queer Legacy Worth Celebrating

Lambert specifically pointed to the confidence Michael showed after being pushed into a very public conversation about his sexuality. Michael famously said at the time that he felt no shame about being gay, while acknowledging that he wished the circumstances surrounding the revelation had been different.

That distinction mattered.

Lambert, who has also made his own mark in the industry, remembered Michael as someone who stood up for himself, pushed back against the media, and refused to apologize for who he was. For a young gay artist growing up watching one of the biggest male pop stars in the world navigate that experience, seeing Michael own his story carried real weight.

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at 53, but his music clearly hasn’t gone anywhere.

And now, years later, Lambert got to stand on that same kind of massive pop-culture stage and help celebrate him.

From Faith to Freedom! to Careless Whisper, the VMAs tribute was already giving us plenty of nostalgia. Then Lambert walked in and made it even gayer.

Honestly? We’ll take it.