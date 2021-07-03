Adam Lambert Releases New Song For Netflix Series, ‘We The People’

When the trailer for the new Netflix series, We The People, dropped on YouTube last month, many compared the forthcoming series to the ‘70s cartoon, Schoolhouse Rock! We The People, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, will feature 10 music video episodes that act as a fun yet informative lesson in United States civics.

Each episode features different topics like taxes, citizenship, and more set to songs performed by artists like Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Adam Lambert.

Lambert’s episode has the rock star singing a song called “These Are Your Rights,” written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the songwriting married couple best known for their Academy Award-winning songs from Frozen and more recently the various theme songs for the Disney Plus series, WandaVision, including “Agatha All Along”.

You watch the full episode of “The Bill of Rights (featuring Adam Lambert)” from We The People below.

Lambert posted on his Instagram stories on his account offer an insight into the song-writing and planning behind the episode.

Lambert also posted screenshots from “The Bill of Rights” episode in a post where he thanked the Obamas for including him in We The People.

The ten episodes of We The People premiere on Netflix on July 4th and “These Are Your Rights” by Adam Lambert can be found wherever you stream your music. Let us know what you think in the comments below or on our social media.

Sources: Today.com, Netflix, Netflix Official YouTube Channel, Adam Lambert Official YouTube