‘WandaVision’ Episode 7 Brings A Revelation (Spoilers)

“It was Agatha all along” is what we find out by the end of “Breaking The Fourth Wall,” episode 7 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, WandaVision. Much to no one’s surprise, Agnes, the plucky neighbor to Wanda and Vision is revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a character in the Marvel Comics universe who was one of the witches present at the Salem Witch Trials. A rundown of who Agatha Harkness is in the comics can be found in the video below.

As for who the WandaVison Agatha is, remains to be seen. All we know about her so far is that she also has magic, and she has had her hand in some of the events in the series, and she killed Sparky. It may seem like she may be if not the villain, or a villain, but with two episodes left in WandaVision, it could be that Agatha may be an ally.

One thing is certain from the countless reactions over social media, the song “Agatha All Along” is a banger and many people are waiting for it to be released on streaming music services.

Petition for Disney to make Agatha All Along an official song because admit it, none of us have been able to get it out of our heads. #WandaVision #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/By39ZitRDu — stream tgtatbo | bucky barnes (@wdwdonah) February 20, 2021

THE SONG IS SO CATCHY I CAN'T STOP LISTENING 😭 #AgathaAllAlong #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/owIPzXWKjz — IT'S BEEN HIND ALL ALONG 🔮 (@HindoxL) February 19, 2021

So, to tide many of you waiting for it to drop (possibly on Friday, February 26), here is the video of the song below.

