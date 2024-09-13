Adam Lambert talks ‘Lube’, losing his virginity, and vanilla s*x

Gay rock icon Adam Lambert sat down with Who’s the A**hole podcast host and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Katya Zamalodchikova to talk about his EP After, gay firsts, and gay magazines

The two discussed Adam’s latest dark-sided gay EP, Afters, where every song is a dance-worthy banger. Lambert shared that he had so much fun creating the EP and did everything he wanted with it. When asked how his friends reacted, the American Idol alum said none of them were shocked by the songs, but his pearl necklace-clutching granny might have been a little surprised.

“It’s all very sexual. Just horny. It’s horny.” Adding, ” I wanted to make a body of work that sounded like my life.”

Host Katya excitedly described ‘Wet Dream’ as “wildly inappropriate and highly contagious” to which Lambert agrees and says that he has another equally shocking song called ‘Lube,’ which was a little trickier to explain to his young nephews:

“It could be a metaphor…like a ‘social lubricant’ or like ‘jippy lube’–a car repair shop!”

Both Adam and Katya were born in 1982, so if you do the math, both gay icons lived through the decade of dial-up internet, gay.com, slow downloads, and expensive printer ink. The two talked about the nostalgia of surviving off of one picture to get you through ‘those days,’ but thank goodness for the advent of gay magazines!

The Queen + Adam Lambert frontman also talked about his time as a 22-year-old in Germany where he went to do the musical Hair for six months:

“We were nude. So many first time activities in Germany that I hadn’t participated in the States.”

Katya then comments:

“Sexual Germany is wild.”

Adam then goes on to share his wild experiences in Germany:

“Being like 22 in Berlin, in a dark room for the first time…I had to do these things that I had like heard about or seen in a JPEG bar-by-bar image…Yeah, it was wild.” He added, “I remember like having like just a normal hookup in Berlin and like I hadn’t really had that many of those experiences I was so late I came out at like 18.”

The two continued to talk about their younger days and how Adam’s dad taught him about the importance of deleting your internet browser history:

“I remember my dad discovering my internet browser history.” Adam recalls his dad saying, “Hey, I know you’re looking at some and exploring some new things on the internet browser. That’s fine you do what you need to do, but could you erase the history ‘cuz your brother’s going to get confused.”

It seems Adam’s dad knew even before he came out!

Adam and Katya then go on to talk about their first time having sex, with Adam at 21 and Katya at 30. Hey, your body, your pacing. Adam recalls how it wasn’t actually the best memory. because he was completely wasted during his first time:

“It was not a good experience, wasted, wasted. I’m not a huge fan of drunk sex personally, especially when it’s your first time with someone you barely know. I remember it, but it’s an awkward memory. It wasn’t good, and I bristle at the notion of losing one’s virginity, as if it’s like taking the plunge or the first time you jump out of a plane.”

Everyone has their own preferences, and for Adam, he prefers to keep it a little bit more toned down in the bedroom:

“I don’t love pain in the bedroom; it’s not my favorite thing. I like a little playful roughness, kind of for fun, but I’m not into anything too extreme. I just want it to be passionate, to feel connected.”

If you want to see more of Katya and Adam talking about their wild nights, check out their interview below!