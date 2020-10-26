Adam Rippon’s Getting His Own Show?!

Adam Rippon’s making moves in Hollywood!

Variety reports that the Olympic bronze medalist has signed onto a new tv project. After he retired from professional figure skating, we worried that we wouldn’t hear so much from Rippon. Thankfully, the former Olympic athlete has assured us that he still has a long career in front of him. Only now, he’s focusing on the entertainment industry. And after appearing on Dancing With The Stars, featuring in a music video, and making his own YouTube channel, Rippon is now moving into tv show writing and producing.

NBC is working on an Untitled Figure Skating Comedy. The show will follow one woman’s “oversized ambitions, underwhelming talent and boundless heart” while she simultaneously fights “family, failing knees, and every other skater on the ice.”

Again, the untitled project will be produced and created by Rippon. Rippon will also be joined by writer/co-creator Susan Kittenplan. This is perfect because Kittenplan has a lot of personal and professional connections with the sport. Kittenplan is the current president emeritus of the Skating Club of New York, a board member of Figure Skating in Harlem, and a volunteer for U.S. Figure Skating and Team USA’s Figure Skating team. Because of that, Kittenplan knows a thing or two about the drama and humor behind the figure skating world.

But that’s not all! Billy Finnegan, of Grace and Frankie, Bad Teacher, and The Real O’Neals, will also be a co-creator, executive producer, and writer. With his tv making experience, he’ll be the perfect partner for Rippon and Kittenplan.

All of this is early news for the show and the production team. The show is under development by NBC and 20th Television. We’ll see if the project gets off its feet and up in the air in due time.

