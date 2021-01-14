Adrian Grenier Skinny Dips in NSFW Shots

Quarantining has been a drag for many of us. We have had to find new ways to keep busy amid the chaos around us. From binging all of Netflix, to piecing together thousand-piece puzzles, to exploring creativity in new found ways–we all do what we need to do. For Adrian Grenier, time spent at home means practicing a healthy lifestyle–and for the star of Entourage and The Devil Wears Prada, that just so happens to be skinny dipping in freezing cold temperatures.

(Pics at the end of story)

Yesterday, the heartthrob posted to his Instagram stories that he likes to take a cold plunge as it presents certain health benefits–including an increase of libido.

So before diving into an icy pool, he set up his phone to capture his very own form of cryotherapy.

We already know he’s good with his hands:

While Chris Evans’ D was allegedly leaked last year, Grenier gave the world a glimpse of his winter wonderland in these clips. Looks like we are all getting some health benefits from his cold plunge.

The photos are definitely Not Safe for Work (NSFW)–even if you’re working from home on a (Virtual Private Network) VPN, but you can see the full photos HERE