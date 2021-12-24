Aja Appeals To Fans For Help As She Embarks On Her Gender Journey

Through her journey as a contestant on both RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 and All Stars 3, standout performer Aja has had a simultaneous journey of her own regarding her gender. Being known as a “queer artist” (since July 2018) and less of a drag queen, Aja shared an emotional post on Instagram detailing her own gender journey, where she shared in part that seeing All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love snag the crown inspired her as well. Aja said “Afterword I came out as non-binary and things started to make more sense to me from a gender standpoint however things became more difficult for me from an artistic standpoint because I started to feel like every time I dressed up I was embodying my trans identity and not an art form,” The star continued “I have been a big fan of @xosonique for a very long time and I don’t know. Watching her win made me realize that, that could be me.”

Aja also spoke of balancing her gender journey and continuing on her own individual path as an artist, saying “Not necessarily winning ‘Drag Race’, but being able to embody my own gender and identity and still be an artist with neither of them conflicting each other. It really hit me at that moment that Trans is who I am and drag is what I do. That me doing Drag has never taken away from who I am as a person and that as a public figure I should have navigated that journey and situation better.”

As Aja now embarks on her own gender journey as a trans woman, the dazzling performer is reaching out to longtime fans for assistance. She posted a GoFundMe on her Instagram page saying in part “while researching, I’ve come to realize how expensive a lot of these procedures actually are,” Aja continued. “I am asking for the help of my community, friends and family. I have lived my life as Non-Binary since 2018 and have recently began to identify more with the feminine aspect of my identity.” Aja added that she is “ready” to “be in the body that I feel most comfortable in.” She said “Now living my life as a trans woman has brought out worries about different things such as my appearance. I am ready to affirm myself and be in the body that I feel most comfortable in”

