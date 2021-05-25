Alaska Thunderfuck Releases 2021 Pride Anthem

Star of stage, screen, and the hottest of sweaty nightclubs, RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite and All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderfuck is proud to present her first-ever Pride anthem, “ROY G BIV BBT.”

Standing for Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet, Black, Brown, and Trans (Pink, White, Light Blue), the colors of the Pride flag, this song was written by Alaska and friends to celebrate the 2021 Pride season.

“I love colors; I love rainbows, and I love speaking assertively over a pounding, techno beat,” Alaska says. “This is a Pride anthem dedicated to the updated version of the Pride flag, which includes black, brown, and trans rainbow stripes. I look forward to a post-quarantine Pride season where we can dance, dance, dance with our hands above our heads, heads, heads.”

Click here to download and stream the song.

In addition, The Alaska Thunderfuck Extra Special Comedy Special was released this past spring and features some of Alaska’s greatest musical hits, exciting special guests, and a series of comedic jokes filmed for a one-night-only engagement in a pre-pandemic Hollywood.

However, in a rapidly changing world, does the comedy go too far? Are the jokes too risqué? Is the glamour too glamorous? The Alaska Thunderfuck Extra Special Comedy Special is available exclusively on OUTtv.

“Doing a comedy special is highly outside of my comfort zone, as I have always been a queen who delivers strictly glamour at all times,” Alaska says. “However, I have taken the plunge and finally attempted to be humorous in an exciting and new extra-special comedy special. Please enjoy this foray into the land of setups, punchlines, stingers and zingers, and let us be united for one brief moment in laughter and love.”

In addition to competing on Drag Race, Alaska has released three chart-topping, studio albums and has been a cast member on VH1’s hit reality series, Scared Famous. She also co-hosts the wildly popular Race Chaser podcast with her gal pal Willam.

To stay up-to-date with Alaska, follow her on Instagram, or visit her official website.