Alex Wyse Talks ‘Good Night, Oscar,’ ‘Summoning Syliva,’ & More

An award-winning storyteller who is quickly making his mark as an actor, writer, producer, and director, Alex Wyse is currently starring opposite Sean Hayes in the highly anticipated Broadway production of Good Night, Oscar at the Belasco Theater.

Following witty character actor and musician Oscar Levant (Hayes), who appears on The Tonight Show with Jack Paar at the peak of his addiction, Wyse plays Max Weinbaum, a new intern and well-meaning fan of all things showbiz, who tends to Oscar during his appearance. The show explores the nexus between humor and heartbreak, as well as the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation, entertainment, and the high cost of baring one’s soul for public consumption.

No stranger to the stage, Wyse’s other Broadway credits include Spring Awakening and Waitress, as well as Boq in the national tour of Wicked.

Additionally, Wyse has brought dynamic stories and character to life on screen with credits including Indoor Boys and The Bold and the Beautiful, and he is showcasing his talent behind the camera in his latest project, Summoning Sylvia, a queer horror comedy that he co-wrote and co-directed alongside his writing partner Wesley Taylor. Starring Travis Coles, Michael Urie, and Frankie Grande, the film chronicles a gay bachelor party that takes a spooky and hilarious turn.

Instinct sat down with Wyse to talk more about his current projects, his passion for storytelling, and what he hopes to accomplish throughout his career. Check out the full video interview below.

Alex Wyse…

