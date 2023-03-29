In Conversation with Pop Culture Icon Frankie Grande

A pop culture fixture who has made their mark on Broadway, music, and reality television (who can forget his memorable appearance on Big Brother 16?), multi-hyphenate Frankie Grande will soon hit the big screen on March 31, making his feature film debut in the queer horror-comedy Summoning Sylvia.

Written and directed by filmmaking duo Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse, Summoning Sylvia tells the tale of Larry (Travis Coles), who has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house. As they sashay through the dusty corridors, the comrades recount the house’s legend from a hundred years ago: a murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the house’s floorboards.

Advertisement

Grande plays Nico, one of Larry’s best friends, and also stars alongside Michael Urie (Younger), Nicholas Logan (I Care a Lot), Troy Iwata (Dash & Lily), Noah Ricketts (American Gods), Sean Grandillo (Scream: The TV Series), Camden Garcia (Station 19), and Veanne Cox (You’ve Got Mail) as the titular specter.

Instinct sat down with the Grande to talk more about the film and his role, as well as future projects, the close relationship between him and his sister, pop sensation Ariana Grande, and what would need to happen for him to return to Big Brother.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interview below.

Frankie Grande…

Follow Grande: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok