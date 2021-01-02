Alexander Wang Responds To Sexual Assault Claims

Alexander Wang says all those sexual assault allegations popping up are “grotesquely false.”

“It never happened,” says Wang’s lawyer in a public statement. According to his representation, Wang “believes Mooney is mistaken about who allegedly groped him.”

Wang then told The Guardian, “Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations. These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any factchecking whatsoever.”

He then added, “Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behaviour described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

Earlier this week, we shared with you the news surrounding fashion designer Alexander Wang. In December 2020, model Owen Mooney posted a TikTok video saying that an unnamed fashion designer grabbed his crotch in a club. After fans asked for the designer’s identity, correctly guessed it, and shared similar experiences with the man in question, Mooney admitted that Alexander Wang was the man he’d alluded to.

”So I thought in the previous video, the better thing to do was just to not mention any names, but this comment surprised me just because they actually got it right and turns out, Alexander Wang is a massive sexual predator, and there’s been a load of people he’s done this to,” Owen Mooney said in his follow-up post. “So, in that case, he needs to be exposed.”

After that, other models came forward on social media platforms with their own allegations. Gia Garison, a trans model and actor, says that Alexander Wang exposed her genitals while they were at a Holy Mountain party at Slake in February 2017.

“He tried to pull my panties down and expose my genitals in the VIP area.” She said. “It was just another night and then I remember being introduced to Alexander Wang and then chatting to him. I just remember dancing around and he was chilling with his posse and then reached for my bikini bottoms I was wearing and tried to tug them downwards.

“I said: ‘What are you doing, what the fuck,’ and stepped away,” Garison added. “I didn’t make much of it in the moment because I was just in club mode and tried to let things brush off my shoulder and not ruin my night … I’ve done many shoots where they’ve wanted to put me in his clothing since and I’ve just said no.” Wang’s lawyer said he “has never grabbed any woman” in the manner alleged.

After other models shared sexual assault accusations, Diet Prada and S**t Model Management, social media accounts and organizations dedicated to exposing corruption in the fashion industry, released statements in support of the models.

Accusations of predatory behavior by Alexander Wang targeting transwomen have resurfaced after his Instagram video went viral. Late last year, Azealia Banks brought to light the accusations on her Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/LBTdN1ORIw — models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) August 8, 2020

Keep in mind, this isn’t the first time that the fashion designer has received accusations of sexual assault or was connected to it. Musician Azealia Banks shared anonymous accusations about Wang in 2019. Many also questioned his reasoning for casting singer R Kelly in a 2017 campaign after the musician was exposed as a serial sex predator and pedophile.

But again, Wang and his lawyer “absolutely deny” the claims against him.

Source: The Guardian,