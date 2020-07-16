Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Who She Wants To Win ‘All Stars 5’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, just like millions of others, are die-hard fans of all things RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The American politician’s love is still super deep for the Emmy-winning series as we head towards the end of its 5th season of All Stars.

What makes her appreciation for the show even better is just how much she’s invested in the queens that compete on it. That was evident when she hung out and gave some great advice backstage with them when she made her guest judge debut during the show’s 12th season.

Alexandria, or AOC for short, did an interview with podcast host Evan Ross Katz recently where she not only revealed who she wants to win AS5 but broke down why in the most eloquent of ways.

For her… it’s a tie. “Shea (Coulee) and Jujubee,” she wrote in response to his question. “Shea has just come in on another level fashion-wise and her performances have been really strong. She came in as one of the most prepared, and with a sky-high taste level. That Nubian runway with the stoned bodysuit? I was finished!”

Then she switched gears and gushed about her love for the Boston-based queen. “Jujubee has cemented herself as one of the most charismatic, funny queens in RPDR history,” she continued. “POINTS WERE MADE.You know a queen is on another level charismatically when she comes on the show for the 3rd time and STILL hasn’t learned to sew yet [and] for some reason we’re not mad at all. Every time she is on screen you just want to see and hear more of her. True sign of an entertainer.”

Will she be right? Only time will tell! A new episode of All Stars 5 airs this Friday on VH1.