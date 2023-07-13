Alexis Michelle Talks ‘Drag Race’ Return, Fandom Drama, & New Projects

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars may be an opportunity for former competitors to redeem themselves and showcase their evolution as an artist, but can the queens always handle the intense pressure? For Season 9 alum Alexis Michelle, All Stars 8 was a tough journey.

While audiences live for the reality competition’s shadiness and catty feuds, this season seemed to be much more dramatic, and the fandom came off as much more cutthroat than usual when a queen found themselves in hot water. Michelle had her fair share of moments and received some severe backlash, especially after choosing to eliminate fan-favorite LaLa Ri instead of her New York City sister Kandy Muse and being involved with the confrontation that ultimately resulted in Heidi N Closet sending herself home.

Nevertheless, Michelle is a professional and can take the harsh criticism, no matter how much of an emotional softy she may be. As she continues to grow and improve as a person and performer, she is excited to move up and forward.

Michelle took some time to sit down with Instinct and talk more about her run on All Stars 8 and the controversial drama surrounding her this season. She also touches on why she wanted to return to the competition, as well as upcoming entertainment projects that are currently in the works. Outside of drag, Michelle’s first love is theater and performing music.

Check out the full video interview below.

Alexis Michelle…

