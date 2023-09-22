‘All of Us Strangers’ Trailer Shows Mescal & Scott’s Sexy Chemistry

Searchlight Pictures recently dropped the official trailer of British filmmaker Andrew Haigh’s upcoming film, ‘All of Us Strangers’, which is starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal.

The trailer shows how Mescal’s character, Harry, initially approaches Adam, who is portrayed by Scott. The two eventually develop a passionate bond, as they share intimate moments and open up about emotional personal stories to each other.

The video also gives viewers a peek into how Adam returns to his childhood home, only to be reunited with his parents, played by Claire Foy and Jamie Bell, who passed away 30 years ago. They seem as if they didn’t age, and they spend time with Adam, even recreating their family photo, which was taken back when he was still a little boy.

Scott and Mescal’s strong chemistry is immediately evident in the first few moments of the trailer, and director Haigh definitely agrees. In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, the 50-year-old filmmaker shared:

“There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together.”

Moreover, ‘All of Us Strangers’ is set to be released in the US on December 22. In the meantime, you can watch the steamy and emotional official trailer here:

