All Stars 7 Queens Dominated DragCon

The internet has been all abuzz since World of Wonder announced that season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars would include a cast of only previous winners from across the franchise. The cast includes Raja (season 3 winner), Jinkx Monsoon (season 5 winner), Yvie Oddly (season 11 winner), Jaida Essence Hall (season 12 winner), Trinity the Tuck and Monét X Change (tied winners from All Stars 4), Shea Couleé (All Stars 5 winner), and The Vivienne (UK season 1 winner).

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 premieres May 20 on Paramount+.

Ahead of the premiere of the new season, the winning queens have been hot on the media trail, appearing on talk shows like The Kelly Clarkson Show and The View and even ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Most recently, some of the queens from All Stars 7 were at the forefront of RuPaul’s DragCon in Los Angeles.

Raja, Jinkx, Trinity, Monét, Shea, and The Vivienne stood next to RuPaul at the iconic ribbon cutting before walking the infamous pink carpet.

The queens then sat on the kick-off panel for DragCon moderated by the one and only, TS Madison.

During the panel the queens opened up about what it was like to be called back for a chance to be named queen of all queens. They spoke about the process of being back in the work room and competing alongside some of the franchise’s fiercest competitors. At one point, Raja received a standing ovation from the audience and the fellow queens after being regaled as a pioneer in the show’s history and facing her fears and returning to the competition 11 years later.

Throughout DragCon the queens dominated the meet & greets and photo ops with the Drag Race fandom.

Check out the full interview with some of the All Stars 7 queens during DragCon 2022.