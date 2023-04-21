Alyssa Edwards is Back!

Her name is Alyssa Edwards, and THIS is Alyssa’s secret! That’s right, Alyssa’s about to get all up back back back back in this gig with the return of Alyssa’s Secret, but this time it’s about to be reboot!

After a four year hiatus, drag icon Alyssa Edwards is tongue-popping her way back into your hearts with Alyssa’s Secret: The Reboot, a new iteration of the show that first began airing 10 years ago as one of the first streaming programs on the WOW Presents YouTube. The lovely fifth alternate became an immediate fan-favorite on Season 5 and All Stars 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The breakout star led to reality series Dancing Queen on Netflix, which followed Alyssa’s career in drag and out of drag as the founder of Beyond Belief Dance Company in Garland, Texas.

Since then Alyssa has remained ever-present in the minds and hearts of fans through the gift of memes.

Not to mention, the drag artist has been serving up gag-worthy performances in sold out solo and group tours around the world.

With Alyssa’s Secret: The Reboot, Alyssa will be spilling tea on an array of topics alongside a sparkling line-up of special guests with a fresh take on the original series we all loved!

Alyssa’s Secret: The Reboot premieres exclusively on WOW Presents Plus on April 26, 2023.

I had a cute kiki with Miss Alyssa where she shared more about the return of her series, all things drag, and arguably the best lipsync in Drag Race Herstory!

Here’s the full interview with Alyssa Edwards: