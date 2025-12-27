Amanda Seyfried Refuses to Apologize for Calling Charlie Kirk “Hateful

Amanda Seyfried is standing by her remarks calling Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk “hateful” following his death, insisting her comments were grounded in documented reality and that she has no intention of apologizing.

In an interview with Who What Wear published Wednesday, Seyfried, 40, said, “I mean, for f—ks sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course.”

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking on stage at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, during his American Comeback Tour. His death sparked widespread media coverage and public debate.

Seyfried first commented on Kirk in September on Instagram, responding to a post highlighting his controversial statements on abortion, immigration, and race. Her verified account included a comment stating simply, “He was hateful.”

She also re-shared a post suggesting that violent rhetoric can have real-world consequences, writing, “You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating.” The posts drew immediate attention online and, in some quarters, criticism.

Some social media users called for boycotts of Seyfried’s films, accusing her of implying that Kirk’s death was justified. One user wrote, “Amanda Seyfried believes Charlie Kirk assassination was justified. Make sure to never see another one of her movies.” Another posted, “I am not watching any more movies with Amanda Seyfried. She is spreading the lie that Charlie Kirk was hateful. Has she actually watched any of Charlie Kirk’s videos?”

Seyfried responded firmly, emphasizing that her comments were intended to spark thoughtful discussion rather than condone violence. “I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric and ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable,” she wrote on Instagram. “No one should have to experience this level of violence. This country is grieving too many senseless and violent deaths and shootings. Can we agree on that at least?”

She added, “We’re forgetting the nuance of humanity. I can get angry about misogyny and racist rhetoric AND ALSO very much agree that Charlie Kirk’s murder was absolutely disturbing and deplorable in every way imaginable.”

Supporters argue Seyfried was simply speaking truth to power, highlighting documented instances of Kirk’s rhetoric while acknowledging the tragedy of his death. Critics, meanwhile, contend that commenting on a violent death is a sensitive area, though Seyfried’s response clarifies that her intent was never to endorse or incite violence.

The controversy underscores broader conversations about celebrity commentary, free expression, and accountability. Seyfried’s position demonstrates a careful balance: holding public figures accountable while recognizing the seriousness of violent events.

Her stance has sparked discussion online, with many praising her honesty and willingness to state a factual opinion despite backlash, while others debate the nuances of discussing politically polarizing figures.

As of now, Seyfried has not issued further statements beyond her interview with Who What Wear and her Instagram clarification, and it remains unclear if she plans to respond to ongoing reactions.

