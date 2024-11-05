Jim Verraros: From American Idol Season 1 to Thirst Trap King

The towel isn’t the only thing that’s wet.

American Idol’s Jim Verraros continues to remind fans – new and old – why he’s the king of thirst traps. There’s a fine line between tasteful and gratuitous, and the 41-year-old always finds a way to make his photos land in the first category. However, I don’t think any of us would be complaining if he did one or two in the latter.

Let’s take a look at his most recent showing of skin. And for the record, his face card never declines just as much as his body does. Had he shown a little more of this attitude back in 2002, maybe he would have advanced further into the inaugural season of American Idol. Not that a 9th place finish is any less successful.

Did anyone else notice the strategic placement of the golden faucet? Makes a guy wonder if… errrr, never mind.

Despite not winning the competition over two decades ago, Verraros has remained in the music industry throughout the years. He’s released several albums, notched a handful of #1’s on the now defunct MP3.com website, and has charted three singles on various dance charts around the globe including hits like ‘You Turn It On,’ ‘Take My Bow’ and ‘Pyramid.’

He’s also a semi-retired host, actor and model, and currently works in the field of technology while raising his voice for social causes. He’s also the star of my liquid dreams. That’s an O-Town reference for those of you born after 2000.

It’s perplexed me as of late why fans aren’t flocking to support Mr. Verraros. He was on a popular reality television show. He starred in a cult gay rom-com series. The music is good. And obviously he’s very easy on the eyes. There’s a lot more guys on social media with a lot less quality to offer who have tons more followers. The math ain’t mathing.

Former Idol Hottie Jim Verraros Wants You to Sizzle – Instinct Magazine

Not only did he make history as American Idol’s first out gay contestant, but he’s made the rounds at every bar, club, promotion, march, parade, radio station and event around the country. He’s been nominated for several LGBT awards – even winning Best LGBT Musician – and has been hailed as a queer icon ever since the early days with his ‘Rollercoaster’ album.

Plus, this Halloween photo with his husband, Sean, is very cute and does wonders for my imagination.

Seriously, though, Mr. Verraros has proved that he has what it takes to make it in this industry, but I think he needs fan and media support if he’s going to take the leap from former icon to current leading man. Follow him on social media – Instagram and Twitter – because the more streams, the more music. The more music, well, the sky is the limit.

And the more music, the more thirst traps! Yes, daddy!