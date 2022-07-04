‘And Just Like That’-Cynthia Nixon Thinks Miranda Was Always Queer

When we last left Miranda Hobbes on And Just Like That, she was following love-and Che Diaz-to Los Angeles. While Miranda’s embrace of her sexuality has not been without controversy, Miranda’s portrayer Cynthia Nixon was not entirely surprised to see it happen. As a matter of fact, Nixon feels that without a doubt, Miranda just might have been grappling with her own sexuality during those early New York City years. Nixon told Variety “Even though she was only really interested in men, I think that Miranda had many other queer and frankly, lesbianic qualities about her. And I think for a lot of gay women, she — we didn’t have a gay woman! But she was a stand-in for the gay women we didn’t have.” Nixon continued, “Miranda has always grappled with power, and female power versus male power, and women getting the short end of the stick — and that’s a big issue for women who are queer. I think not having to be under a man’s thumb has always been one of the very appealing things that being with another woman has to offer”.

One aspect of Miranda’s sexuality journey that fans have not resonated with was the way that many of them feel Miranda’s beloved husband Steve Brady was treated. And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King explained that when it came to her wedding to Steve, Miranda got “married against her will almost.” “Miranda was an anarchy character,” King continued. “She was like, ‘Why do I have to wear a dress and go out and pretend guys are smarter than they are?’”

Meanwhile, another alumni from the first Sex and The City film might be joining the ladies And Just Like That’s second season. Deuxmoi recently reported that recently minted EGOT Jennifer Hudson just maybe stepping back into the shoes of Carrie Bradshaw’s assistant “Louise from St. Louis”. One thing she won’t be though, is the character we remember from the first film. The post said “J[ennifer] Hudson’s character Louise in SATC is allegedly being considered for season 2 of AJLT. And_spoiler spoiler spoiler_ the nice innocent girl from St Louis that Carrie met is gone gone”. It would be quite a coup to see Hudson reprise her role, but according to Hudson, she is more than ready to do so. Hudson has already told ET that she would be “down” to reprise her beloved role from the first film, she told Dish Nation in an interview several years ago that while she was not sure if a third Sex and the City film would be happening, we should keep an eye out for “Louise from St. Louis”!

