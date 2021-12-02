“And Just Like That” Drops A Surprise Second Trailer

In exactly a week, we see get to see two episodes of what is being touted as “a new chapter of Sex and the City“, which is titled And Just Like That, when it makes its long-awaited HBO Max premiere on December 9th. While it will be missing one pivotal cast member (Kim Cattrall has refused to return to this iteration), we are going to be meeting brand new characters and seeing how our favorite New York City ladies have evolved since we last saw them leave Dubai at the conclusion of the feature film Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

The full trailer dropped this week, with the familiar voice over of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. All three ladies are in their New York City element, with familiar landscapes and scenery (Carrie and Big’s New York City penthouse apartment and of course, Carrie Bradshaw’s signature shoe collection). Each of the ladies still are seemingly married, and we are given small introductions to each of the new characters that will be prominently featured (Nicole Ari Parker’s character Lisa Todd Wexley looks to possibly be a friend of Charlotte, while Sara Ramirez’s Che Diaz is an ultra-provocative & inspiring podcast host).

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Patrick King was clear to indicate that this is in no way, Sex and the City 3. King says “even though people think this is a franchise that they’re familiar with, there’s something new in this version. This isn’t what was; it’s what’s next.”. As for what sparked the initial revival idea, King says “I’ve always had an idea for a story, and it’s best served in a series because of the amount of story that you can tell in 10 episodes. You can really bring in new characters and have their lives actually be in the show rather than just be a side dish” referencing the brand new characters cast in the show (also heavily featured in the trailer). The ultimate question remains; will there be another season of And Just Like That? King remains hopeful; he says “there’s no crazy cliffhangers here. I’m just telling a story to see what it is. But of course, there’s interest [in doing more]. Everybody loves everything, in theory”.

