Anderson Cooper Seeks Revenge On Andy Cohen For Those Viral Shirtless Pics

Anderson Cooper is planning his revenge on Andy Cohen after the Watch What Happens Live host posted shirtless photos of him on Instagram without his permission.

Andy lit up social media earlier this week by sharing two deliciously yummy pics of the CNN mainstay sans shirt while reminiscing on their past amid the COVID world we are living in.

“If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal…threatening to post shirtless pics of him,” he captioned. “Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off!”

Andy later revealed in an Instagram story that Anderson wasn’t that pleased with what he did. “Listen, I’m just sitting here, bored under a blanket,” the Bravolebrity said before bringing up his son. “All that’s here is Ben‘s little drum set. Ben is sleeping, and I’m bored, so what else am I supposed to do?”

“I’ve got Ben and Housewives cuts to watch,” he continued while shrugging. “Maybe I’ll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson.”

What made the situation even funnier was when a parody account of actor/director Sean Penn reposted the snaps in a much more comical way with quite the caption attached. “Good morning to Twunk Zaddy Anderson Cooper (insert fire emoji) and his tiny hard sharp nips (insert heart eye & knife emoji).”

The CNN host posted an Instagram story about this with a big warning to his BFF. “I don’t know how. I don’t know when. But I will get @bravoandy back for all of this.”

Here’s hoping that Anderson comes through with said plans and the results are simply marvelous.