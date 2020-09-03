Andy Cohen Posts Thirst-Quenching Shirtless Pics Of Anderson Cooper

Andy Cohen decided to lighten up our rather blah Tuesday this past week by, as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne once famously said, giving the gays what they want thanks to him posting shirtless pics of his BFF Anderson Cooper.

“If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal…threatening to post shirtless pics of him,” the Watch What Happens Live host captioned the sexy snaps. “Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off!” He made sure to add the hashtag #silverfox at the end of his post, something that Anderson has been called for many years.

Anderson looked hella fine in the two photos, one of which was taken amid a bunch of luscious greenery while the other had him serving boat daddy realness.

Sean Penn, of all celebrities, decided to hop on the Anderson-thirst meter by reposting a hilarious collage of Andy’s pics with quite possibly the funniest caption we’ve seen so far this year. “Good morning to Twunk Zaddy Anderson Cooper (insert fire emoji) and his tiny hard sharp nips (insert heart eye & knife emoji).”

Here’s a collection of some of the other colorful comments made by a bunch of Bravolebrities. Summer House star Hannah Berner even referenced Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP”, using it as an adjective, to describe how she felt when she saw his pics.