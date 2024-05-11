Andy Cohen Addresses Allegations and Criticism Against Him

Andy Cohen has been facing multiple accusations, including alcohol, drugs and sexual harassment allegations, which he was recently cleared from.

Advertisement

Related: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Leah McSweeney Sues Andy Cohen and Bravo

According to Deadline, a Bravo spokeswoman stated:

“The outside investigation into the recent allegations made by Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney against Andy Cohen has now been completed, and the claims were found to be unsubstantiated.”

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old TV presenter addressed the matter in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stating:

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, I can’t talk about some of these things. What I’ll say about the alcohol is that we have so many sober people and people who have gotten sober on the show, like Countess Luann [de Lesseps].”

“We have people who’ve never had a drink during the entire run of the show. Jill Zarin. Kandi Burris. Heather Dubrow will just have an occasional glass of champagne. So sure, there are people who drink. There are many people who never drink,” he continued.

Cohen further clarified,

“We don’t force anyone to do anything. But no one is secretly hiding liquor bottles on set. That’s ridiculous. We’ve been very supportive of people’s sobriety.”

Advertisement

As for what he felt after the criticisms that he has received, the ‘Watch What Happens Live’ host admitted:

“Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target. So, yes, it’s hurtful.”

“But I have no regrets about the way I’ve handled anything. I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life. That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that,” Cohen further expressed his sentiments on the ‘Real Housewives’ allegations.

Sources: deadline.com, hollywoodreporter.com