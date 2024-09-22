Andy Cohen on Being a Gay Single Parent to His Kids

Andy Cohen is a wonderful father to Benjamin Allen and Lucy Eve who were born via surrogacy in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

The Watch What Happens Live! host is a single dad to two beautiful children ages 5 and 2. Parenthood isn’t always easy even with adorable children, and when Andy entered this phase of his life, he was no exception. The Bravo host dropped by David Duchovny‘s podcast Fail Better to talk about fatherhood. As an individual, Andy isn’t the type of person to have a lot of self-doubt, he tells David. However, being a single parent to two children he said he started “to question everything.” Andy goes on to tell David about his worries, as any parent has probably had:

“There’s a whole world of worry that I never had.”

Andy explained that he worries about “everything” and that it has kept him up at night:

“From what kind of world am I bringing my child into to, you know, what’s gonna happen to us? What happens if something happens to me? Are they gonna be okay?”

There are many different ways to have kids, but sometimes children will have questions when they’re being raised by a single parent. Cohen explains that he doesn’t want his children to “feel alone” and to feel like they’re “the only one without a mom, or I’m the only one without two dads, or a mom and a dad.” Thankfully, Andy said the kids are surrounded by a lot of kids who are also in the same situation–with single parents and gay dads.

Cohen’s 5-year-old son Ben has an idea of who might come into their lives one day:

“A year or two ago, my son said, he was like, ‘I want another daddy.’ And I thought it was so interesting that he knew that if someone else came into this family, it was gonna be a daddy. I was like, ‘I read that gay to you?'”

The Cohen clan will be leaving their $14 million duplex to move into an equally amazing penthouse in the West Village with 3,000-square-foot of indoor space plus a 2,000-square-feet terrace space for the kids to play around and grow up in.

Source: Fail Better with David Duchovny