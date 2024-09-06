Andy Cohen listed his $14 million duplex and moves just down the block

Andy Cohen first moved into his 3,500-square-foot home in 2003, but it wasn’t always this big.

More than two decades ago, Andy purchased the ground floor of his now-duplex for $1.4 million. After a tip from the building’s doorman that the unit above him would soon be vacant, Andy quickly bought the space and began assembling the pieces of his vision. Two adjacent studio units later, with the last one added in 2022, and with significant help from architect Gordon Kahn, Andy finally created the dreamiest bespoke duplex in the West Village. According to a piece written in the New York Times, the two-story apartment is connected by “a custom glass, walnut and steel staircase” that was designed by the architect.

The duplex features three bedrooms, including a nanny’s suite, along with a den, office, steam room, custom bar, expansive closets, and multiple storage rooms. These spaces are bathed in natural light from over twenty-five beautiful windows and set within the stunning architecture of a classic Bing & Bing pre-war building.

So after reading all of this, why is Andy moving out of this dreamy home? Andy tells The New York Times that the duplex had EVERYTHING–except for outdoor space. As painful as it was to leave his carefully curated home, Andy made the decision to ask for a friend’s help–Bravo’s very own Ryan Serhant, who Cohen met in 2012 when Serhant debuted on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing and at a time when Cohen was transitioning from his producer role to his hosting role.

Serhant is the owner of luxury brokerage SERHANT and host of the popular Netflix show Owning Manhattan. The two developed a friendship over the years, which deepened after learning their kids were born weeks apart. The duplex was a witness to many of the kids’ playtime and fatherhood joys (and struggles).

After asking Serhant to be his listing agent, Cohen will be moving four-minutes down the road to a penthouse in the West Village with 3,000-square-foot of indoor space plus a 2,000-square-feet terrace space. The price tag is still pretty heavy at $18 million, but if the outdoor space and Andy Cohen’s vision are anything to go for, the investment will be totally worth it.

Sources: The New York Times