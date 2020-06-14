Andy Cohen Posts The Freaking Cute Pic Of Him With Son Benjamin

This couldn’t be any cuter! Andy Cohen had a sweet bonding moment with his 1-year-old son Benjamin over the weekend where the two of them channeled Star Wars in the most adorable of ways.
They had a blast playing around with their light sabers where Andy & Benjamin dressed up in super colorful outfits for the memorable moment. “The Force is strong in this one…,” he captioned the photo which was a very obvious reference to the iconic film franchise.
Fans and celebs like Naomi Campbell and Tabatha Coffey swarmed his comments section with nothing but love for the father/son duo. Some even took note of how muscular Andy’s legs looked as he sported just a pair of short shorts with a long-sleeved tie dye shirt.
The Watch What Happens Live host announced that he was going to become a father during an episode of his show in December 2018. That became a reality for him two months later when his surrogate gave birth to Benjamin on February 4, 2019. He has since posted a ton of photos and videos of them together where they are usually dressed up in quite the precious attire.
It hasn’t all been fun and giggles for Andy since becoming a dad. The 52-year-old announced in late May that he had to rehome his beloved dog Wacha, who was a constant staple on WWHL over the years, after an incident that happened earlier in the year.
“He is thriving,” Andy wrote on how Wacha is doing today. “We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone.”
He continued with, “My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him – let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him – it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha.”
