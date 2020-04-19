Andy Cohen Vents About His Lack Of Sexcapades While Quarantined

Oh Andy Cohen, we truly understand your pain. The Watch What Happens Live host opened up about his lack of intimacy that he and millions of other gay men have been experiencing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The social distancing guidelines that have been implemented for weeks at this point ensure that we as a culture shouldn’t be doing random hookups until the issue is a thing of the past. Even apps like Grindr and Scruff have encouraged their users to stay at home and not play for the foreseeable future.
Setting up my radio studio for another morning of #AndyCohenLive ! Btw, SiriusXM has opened up streaming for free until 5/15! So listen to me, all of @RadioAndySXM and more for free at home right now
Andy, 51, vented about his frustrations while appearing on his friend Bruce Bozzi‘s Radio Andy show Quarantined with Bruce alongside the one and only Kelly Ripa. “This is the longest I’ve gone since college,” the father-of-one said. “Since before this has started.”
Kelly, meanwhile, asked her superbly hot husband Mark Consuelos the same question to which he gave quite the cheeky answer. “I would say 17 1/2 years,” referring to the years before he lost his virginity before adding, “I’ve been on the ride since.” Giddy up.
The Bravo head honcho has been staying busy during his time on lockdown. He’s been recording WWHL episodes from his home just like many other talk show hosts are currently doing. Andy tested positive for coronavirus in March but has been on the mend ever since.
