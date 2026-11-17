Some of the greatest gay love stories have unexpected beginnings. For Annie Proulx, the author behind Brokeback Mountain, it took an unhappy restaurant owner, two badly treated customers and an unexpected encounter to turn a story about sheep herders into one of literature’s most enduring gay romances.

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Annie Proulx has revealed that Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist weren’t originally conceived as gay characters when she began writing the short story. In fact, their romance only entered the picture after an encounter that says considerably more about society’s treatment of gay men than the author probably expected.

Speaking to Scott Simon on NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday, the 91-year-old author explained:

“They were not gay until a certain point in the story.”

The turning point came during a lunch stop at what Proulx described as “a strange little restaurant on a back road”. Its proprietress was apparently having a spectacularly bad day, complaining about two men who had stayed the previous night. The woman described them as “obviously two gay men” and admitted that she “didn’t like it, and served them rather badly and asked them to leave”.

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Proulx hadn’t seen the incident herself, but the woman’s account clearly left an impression. She was already about halfway through her story about two sheep herders when she decided to take their relationship somewhere else.

“And at that point, I was about half done with my story of these two sheep herders. And I made them gay after that story,” she said.

An unpleasant restaurant experience, then, became an unlikely turning point in literary history. The proprietress probably wasn’t expecting her little rant to contribute to a story that would eventually become a landmark of gay storytelling. Life does have a strange sense of irony.

The Love Story Was a Late Arrival

Proulx also has a slightly different understanding of what Brokeback Mountain is actually about than the cowboy-romance shorthand that has followed it for years.

When Simon suggested that the story was “a sheep-herding story, not a love story”, Proulx agreed, offering a rather revealing explanation of how the romance came about.

“Yeah. It turned into a love story late in the game.”

It’s a fascinating distinction, especially considering how firmly the romance has become the story’s defining feature. For audiences, the sheep are practically supporting characters. Ennis and Jack’s relationship is what stays with you.

Proulx also shared the final line she added to the story:

“There was some open space between what he knew and what he tried to believe, but nothing could be done about it. And if you can’t fix it, you’ve got to stand it.”

If that doesn’t capture the emotional misery of Brokeback Mountain, we’re not sure what does.

From a Short Story to a Queer Cultural Landmark

First published in 1997, Brokeback Mountain follows Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist through a complicated, decades-long relationship shaped by secrecy, fear and the expectations placed on them.

Ang Lee’s 2005 film adaptation, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, brought their story to an even wider audience. It became an acclaimed cinematic milestone, with its portrayal of two men struggling to make room for their love leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

Proulx’s revelations come as she promotes Annie Proulx Stories, a new collection spanning five decades of her writing and featuring the original Brokeback Mountain story.

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It’s amusing to discover that one of fiction’s most heartbreaking romances wasn’t even part of the original plan. But perhaps that’s fitting for a story about two men whose lives didn’t unfold the way they wanted.

Ennis and Jack may have arrived as a love story halfway through the writing process, but they have stayed with readers and audiences for nearly three decades. And somewhere, a restaurant owner has unknowingly secured a very peculiar place in gay literary history.