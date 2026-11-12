Mitchell Robertson to Play James Dean’s Secret Lover in New Biopic

Playing James Dean‘s lover is quite the career move. For Mitchell Robertson, it’s also a major step following his appearance in HBO’s Half Man. One minute you’re making an impression on television, and the next you’re stepping into the private life of one of Hollywood’s most famously brooding leading men. Talk about an introduction.

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The Scottish actor is about to find himself in exactly that position. Following his appearance in Half Man, Robertson has been cast in One Hand Tied, an upcoming James Dean biopic starring Brandon Flynn as the legendary actor. Robertson will portray William Bast, Dean’s UCLA roommate, close friend and the man who claimed they shared a romantic relationship.

It’s a substantial role for an actor whose profile is beginning to grow, and one that could introduce him to an entirely new audience. So, before he becomes part of another James Dean conversation, here’s why Mitchell Robertson deserves a closer look.

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Mitchell Robertson is one to watch after ‘Half Man’

Robertson’s recent appearance in Half Man gave audiences an opportunity to see what he could bring to the screen. He played the younger version of Jamie Bell’s character in the HBO drama, a role that helped put the Scottish actor on the radar of viewers looking out for emerging talent.

His next move is already looking rather interesting. Robertson is also set to appear in the BBC drama Counsels, adding another project to a growing list of screen credits.

But One Hand Tied could be his biggest opportunity yet. Taking on a real-life figure connected to James Dean means stepping into a story with an existing mythology, passionate fans and plenty of historical baggage. It isn’t exactly the easiest assignment for someone still building his name.

Fortunately, the role gives Robertson something more interesting than simply playing someone’s famous companion. William Bast has his own story, and the film intends to put it front and center.

His next role involves James Dean’s alleged secret romance

For anyone unfamiliar with William Bast, he was much more than a footnote in Dean’s biography. The two met through UCLA’s theater program when they were 19, eventually becoming roommates and close friends. In his 2006 memoir, Surviving James Dean, Bast described their relationship as romantic, claiming they kept it private while Dean pursued his Hollywood career.

Bast’s account has long added another layer to discussions about Dean’s personal life, particularly because the actor’s public image was so closely associated with heterosexual heartthrob status.

Dean died in a car accident in 1955, aged just 24, before two of his best-known films, Rebel Without a Cause and Giant, were released. His legacy has since become one of Hollywood’s most enduring, with his rebellious screen persona and unmistakable looks helping cement his place in popular culture.

One Hand Tied wants to look beyond that familiar image. The film will follow the relationship between Dean and Bast from their first meeting through Dean’s death, exploring Bast’s experience of being gay in the 1950s.

It’s a particularly interesting perspective because the story isn’t simply about whether one of Hollywood’s biggest stars had a secret romance. It’s also about the man who said he loved him and the realities of living with that relationship in a time when being openly gay could cost someone their future.

Mitchell Robertson has already impressed the filmmakers

Apparently, Robertson didn’t have to fight too hard to convince director Guy Guido that he belonged in the project.

“The moment I saw him in Half Man, I knew he was the one,” says Guido. “I was looking for vulnerability and an innate likability, but also strength. Bill lived in a time that was hostile to anyone even perceived as gay, yet he sustained a five-year roller-coaster relationship with James Dean. That takes resilience.”

Producer Steven J. Wolfe was similarly impressed by Robertson’s audition.

“His performance was so beautiful and authentic, it felt as if I were watching dailies from the actual production. I can’t imagine anyone more fitting and worthy of this role.”

Robertson, meanwhile, seems particularly interested in showing audiences a side of Dean that rarely gets the same attention as his famous screen persona.

“Guy has crafted a beautifully tender script that steps past the image of the icon and brings to life the human behind it. Through Bill’s eyes, we see James Dean before his name was in lights, before the famous red jacket with the upturned collar. We see him flawed, ambitious and, ultimately, as a young man bursting with love for his friend.”

It’s an intriguing way to approach a character whose face has been reproduced, referenced and romanticized for generations. Instead of trying to recreate the familiar Hollywood legend, Robertson will help audiences see Dean through someone who knew him before the fame.

A Hollywood story with a gay perspective

There’s a reason One Hand Tied has the potential to attract more than just classic Hollywood enthusiasts. Stories about queer relationships in the entertainment industry have often been shaped by secrecy, carefully managed public images and the people who were left out of the official narrative.

Guido has acknowledged that the project has received mixed reactions, particularly from people attached to the traditional image of Dean.

“James Dean has been romanticized and mythologized for more than 70 years, and I think people have become very attached to a particular image of him: the rebellious, brooding, heterosexual heartthrob with a cigarette dangling from his mouth,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter. “For some, the suggestion that his sexuality may have been more complex than that challenges a fantasy they’ve held onto for decades. But others are genuinely excited by the possibility of seeing a more layered, vulnerable and more dimensional James Dean — someone who wasn’t necessarily confined to the identity Hollywood created for him. And that’s what really interests me. I’m not looking to completely redefine him, but I am looking to explore the human being who existed beyond the mythology.”

The distinction matters. Bast’s memoir is the foundation for the film’s portrayal of their relationship, rather than definitive proof of Dean’s sexuality. But exploring his account gives the story room to examine an aspect of Hollywood history that deserves attention.

With Brandon Flynn playing Dean and Robertson taking on Bast, the film has an interesting pairing at its center. Flynn’s previous credits include 13 Reasons Why, True Detective and The Parenting, while Robertson arrives with the momentum of Half Man behind him.

The production is still filling out its cast, including the role of Bast’s mother, Beatrice. Behind the camera, Guido previously directed Madonna and the Breakfast Club, with Steven J. Wolfe, known for (500) Days of Summer, and former Fox Searchlight executive Flavia Amon among the producers.

For Robertson, it’s a chance to move beyond the promising-newcomer conversation and take on a character with a complicated, emotionally demanding story of his own.

And if his performance in Half Man has already made you curious about what he can do next, this upcoming James Dean romance gives you another very good reason to keep his name handy. Hollywood heartthrob history is getting a new perspective, and Mitchell Robertson is right in the middle of it.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter