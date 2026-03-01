Another Gay Sequel Is Back: Inside 2008 Gay Spring Break Cult Classic

If you came of age in the late 2000s—when flip phones ruled, abs were always airbrushed, and gay movies were allowed to be messy—clear your calendar. The cult chaos masterpiece Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! is sashaying back onto streaming platforms on March 3, and she is not here to behave.

Originally unleashed in 2008, Another Gay Sequel is the kind of movie that could only exist in a very specific, very horny moment in queer pop culture. Think: pre-Grindr hookups, spring break wristbands, and the unshakable belief that what happens at the beach truly, spiritually stays at the beach.

Now, thanks to Breaking Glass Pictures, a whole new generation gets to experience the film that asked the most important question of its time: What if gay spring break… but louder?

From Campus Gays to Beach-Front Chaos

Directed by cult king Todd Stephens, the sequel reunites Andy, Nico, Jarod, and Griff—no longer fumbling through college, but instead descending upon Fort Lauderdale for a sun-soaked spring break that immediately goes off the rails.

The premise? A gloriously stupid competition called “Gays Gone Wild!” The goal is simple: hook up with as many guys as possible. The prize? The extremely serious, deeply meaningful crown of Miss Gay Gone Wild.

Yes, it’s absurd. Yes, it’s camp. Yes, it absolutely knows that.

Glow-Ups, Mermaids, and Emotional Growth (Sort Of)

Andy—played by Jake Mosser—has had a glow-up and suddenly finds himself that guy. But plot twist: he catches feelings for Luis (played by Euriamis Losada), a sweet, charming virgin who dares to suggest that intimacy might involve something other than chasing the next hot body.

Meanwhile, poor Nico (Jonah Blechman) is striking out left and right and escapes into a fantasy involving a shirtless merman—because obviously—played by adult-film icon Brent Corrigan.

Jarod (Jimmy Clabots) and Griff (Aaron Michael Davies) are now a couple and must decide whether entering the contest together will bring them closer… or absolutely destroy them.

And because the universe demanded it, three villains named Jasper—played by Will Wikle, Brand Lim, and Isaac Webster—exist solely to cheat, scheme, and look hot doing it.

Cameos That Feel Like a Time Capsule (In the Best Way)

Part of the film’s enduring legacy is its wild lineup of cameos, which somehow feel even more iconic now:

RuPaul

Scott Thompson

Willam Belli

Adult film legends Michael Lucas and Colton Ford

And yes—Perez Hilton appears as himself in a subplot so deranged it includes head trauma, religious extremism, and a complete personality reset. Cinema!

Why It Still Hits

When Another Gay Sequel first dropped, it didn’t try to be respectable. It was loud, horny, ridiculous, and proudly uninterested in straight approval. And that’s exactly why it stuck.

As Rich Wolf puts it, the movie is a love letter to a pre-influencer era of gay life—when freedom meant your friends, a beach rental, and the possibility of chaos.

The 2026 re-release isn’t about pretending the movie is perfect. It’s about remembering a time when queer films were allowed to be messy, sex-positive, and completely unfiltered—and celebrating the fact that there’s still room for that energy now.

So whether you’re revisiting an old favorite or discovering it for the first time, Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild! is ready to remind you that sometimes the most important cultural artifacts are the ones that dared to be a little unhinged.

And honestly? We could use more of that.