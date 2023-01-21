Another Young Gay Man Missing After Bar Hopping In Hell’s Kitchen

Another young gay man is missing in New York City after bar hopping in Hell’s Kitchen. Is his disappearance related to the string of robberies and murders plaguing the city and specifically young gay men in the very gay neighborhood of New York City?

Jordan Taylor, 29, has been missing since January 6th. According to his family, he was last seen at the very popular bar The Q, on eighth avenue in NYC. His wallet and phone were found on January 7th in two separate Manhattan locations. Alton Taylor, Jordan’s brother, told PIX11 News, “My brother was going to CUNY law school. He was a little stressed out about finals.”

Urgent ‼️ My friend, colleague, brother, and comrade Jordan Taylor has been missing. Please contact the phone number and email in the description of the photo to find out more information and share this post for visibility. pic.twitter.com/wXB7vnWsCT — a melanated being 🇭🇹 (@_p_jd) January 12, 2023

In November, Instinct reported on the mysterious deaths of two young men that shared striking similiarities. Both John Umberger and Julio Ramirez were found dead after being out in different bars in the same neighborhood Taylor was last seen in,

“The preliminary toxicology reports say that BOTH men died of drug overdoses. Clary [Umberger’s mother]believes the people responsible for her son’s death have robbed at least a dozen other gay men and worries that more will die. “We need to stop this,” she stated at the end of the interview.”

Alton told NBC New York that “I don’t want to rule out a heinous foul play. Like, I don’t want to think about it, but I can’t rule it out either.”

Jordan Taylor got a haircut two weeks ago in Queens, but left the appointment mid-trim He hasn’t been seen since, but police found his phone and wallet miles apart in two Manhattan neighborhoods after his brother said he was at a Hell’s Kitchen LGBTQ clubhttps://t.co/fknDGTkyEF — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 20, 2023

Jordan was a valuable contributor when we were creating Call BlackLine. We pray to the goddess that they are found safe.#CallBlackLine #JordanTaylor pic.twitter.com/VBiDuqvOl1 — CallBlackLine® (@CallBlackLine) January 13, 2023

MISSING: Jordan Taylor has been missing since last Friday. He is tall, Black, skinny and sometimes has slight facial hair. Please be on the lookout, especially if you’re in New York City or the 845 area!!! please rt! [qrt] https://t.co/hXGffo8wBE — 10 days to secure housing. (@therealmrlex) January 12, 2023

Sources: NBC New York