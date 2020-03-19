Antoni Porowski Fosters Adorable Dog Amid Self-Isolation — See Video

Antoni Porowski, arguably one of the hunkiest men to emerge on our television screens over the past couple of years, is making the most out of being self-quarantined by sharing his cooking skills with the masses and fostering a super adorable pup!

The Queer Eye star is fostering a cute dog named Neon from an organization called Austin Pets Alive! in Austin, Texas. He and the rest of his costars (Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown) just began filming the sixth season of their Emmy-winning show in the southern city. It’s the first time they are taking their expertise to the The Lone Star State after spending their first two seasons in Georgia before they migrated to Missouri and Kansas for seasons three and four.

“Hi guys! So I’m at Austin Pets Alive and I’m here fostering little baby Neon!” the 36-year-old said in the organization’s Instagram clip on Wednesday, March 18. “She’s a little pit-beagle mix and its very important for us to support our local shelters because they’re getting a lot less foot traffic during this crazy pandemic.”

Antoni has also been filling up his time by showing off his chef-tastic abilities at home. He’s calling this “Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons in Quarantine,” where the studly reality television star has posted a couple of clips of him showing his followers how to make items like “The Keep Calm-lette,” “Zoodles with Meat S.O.S” and “Let Me Outside Leftovers.” Talk about a yummy dish (pun intended).