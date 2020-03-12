The ‘Queer Eye’ Guys Are Headed Back to The South For Season 6

They’re back! Queer Eye has been picked up for a sixth season ahead of its season 5 debut later this summer.

The Fab 5 (Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk), will be hitting up the south yet again for its upcoming season. This time they are tackling the Lone Star State, otherwise known as Texas, with a homebase in Austin where they will “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

The guys spent their first two seasons in Georgia before they migrated to Missouri and Kansas for seasons three and four. Season five, however, will be its first edition taking place in the northeast as they’ll be working on bettering the lives of a variety of people in Philadelphia.

Queer Eye‘s Instagram account shared the exciting news on Wednesday, March 11, that included the guys posing in front of a sign at a famous Mexican restaurant in Austin called El Arroyo. Local fans lit up the post’s comments section over their excitement that they will be filming in their area. “Welcome to Austin!! We hope it treats all of you FABULOUSLY,” one wrote.

The series, a reboot of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, first aired on Netflix in 2018 to almost universal praise. The guys also headed to Japan for a four-episode special run which dropped on the streaming service in Nov. 2019 and they also did a one-off special in Yass, Australia. Queer Eye has gone on to win multiple honors since it premiered including 2 Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

Queer Eye” is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.