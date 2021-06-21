‘Aquaman: The Becoming’ to Feature Status Shift For LGBTQ Character

After appearing in the DC Pride special on June 8, Jackson Hyde, AKA Aqualad, will undergo a name change in the DC Comics miniseries, Aquaman: The Becoming coming in the fall.

The character made his in-continuity debut in the fourth issue of the event comic Brightest Day in August 2010 and was featured prominently in the animated series, Young Justice, which followed the adventures of the sidekicks/ proteges of heroes like Batman, The Flash, and Aquaman.

Over the course of the Young Justice series, it is revealed the Aqualad, who also goes by the name Kaldur’ahm, is bisexual.

The comic version of Aqualad is revealed to be, at first, straight but after a shift in the DC Comics continuity, Jackson is written as gay. The character also got his own graphic novel last summer which focused on his origin and coming out story.

In Aquaman: The Becoming, Jackson will take up the title of Aquaman. Though Aqualad became Aquaman in the third season of Young Justice and took up the mantle in the DC Comics event Future State, the six-part miniseries will be where Jackson actually takes over being Aquaman.

This status shift comes on the heels of the announcement of Jon Kent, Superboy and the son of Superman and Lois Lane in the comics, set to take the title of Superman in the new series, Superman: Son of Kal-El, which comes out in July.

Details on the upcoming Aquaman: The Becoming are below:

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #1

Story by BRANDON THOMAS

Pencils by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Inks by WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

Jackson Hyde finally has it all. Mentors who support him, a community that loves him, an honest relationship with his mother, a cute new guy in Amnesty Bay who’s caught his eye, and access to Aquaman’s private training facility in Atlantis. Well, he had it all — until that training facility and half of the Atlantean palace got blown to kingdom come with Jackson in them. Now Jackson stands accused of wrecking the life he worked so hard to build. Aqualad’s going to need all of his skills, wit, and cunning just to prove his own innocence, let alone graduate from sidekick to Aquaman! 32 pages, $3.99, (card stock variant, $4.99), available on Sept. 21.

Sources: DC Comics, Screen Rant, IGN, Bleeding Cool