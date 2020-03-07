Aquaria Blasts Sherry Pie Over Her Catfish Allegations — ‘You Are Walking On Very Thin Ice’

March 6, 2020, marked a huge day for the RuPaul’s Drag Race community. Sherry Pie, a contestant competing on season 12 of the Emmy-winning show, was disqualified after a number of men shared stories of the New York City queen allegedly pretending to be a casting director where they would send her embarrassing audition tapes of themselves saying and doing degrading things.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the official RPDR Twitter account wrote just hours before the 2nd episode premiered. “Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.” – spokesperson for VH1 and World of Wonder.”

Sherry (real name Joey Gugliemelli) did in fact apologize for her behavior in a lengthy post shared on her Facebook before the disqualification announcement was made. “This is Joey, I want to start by saying how sorry I am that I caused such trauma and pain and how horribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself. “I know that the pain and hurt that I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and truly cruel.”

Someone who didn’t take lightly to their apology was season 10 RPDR winner and fellow NYC queen Aquaria, who went off on an expletive-ridden rant on Twitter in the early morning hours of March 6. “An apology should not include lies, to say the least. @sherrypienyc you are walking on very thin ice. Choose your words wisely because my community is not the one to fuck with.”

Sherry made her debut on the show last night and performed so well that she ended up in the top two alongside Jaida Essence Hall. It remains to be seen how well she’ll do on the program as the season was filmed ahead of time prior to her allegations coming to light. She is now the 2nd queen to be disqualified from RPDR after William was asked to leave the competition during season 4 for much different reasons.