The Gay Men Who Got Called Names Might Have the Last Laugh

Gay men, is it time to add academic excellence to the list of things we do better? Research from the University of Notre Dame found that gay men in the United States achieve higher levels of educational attainment than straight men. So while some boys are busy arguing about who skipped leg day, some of the gays are apparently working toward their Ph.D.s. Let’s break it down.

The Gays Have the Degrees to Prove It

Sociologist Joel Mittleman explored the relationship between sexuality and educational achievement in a study published in the American Sociological Review in 2022. His research found that gay men were more likely than heterosexual men to earn college degrees, including advanced degrees. Approximately 6% of gay men held professional or doctoral degrees, such as an M.D., J.D., or Ph.D., a rate roughly 50% higher than that of straight men.

Naturally, we’re tempted to turn this into a competition. But before anyone starts handing out honorary genius certificates at Pride, there’s a more interesting question: why are gay men doing so well academically?

READ: Maybe Gay Men Don’t Fear Love. Maybe They Fear What Comes After It

Is Homophobia Fueling Academic Success?

One possible explanation is the “Best Little Boy in the World” hypothesis, which suggests that some gay men respond to societal prejudice by overcompensating in areas where achievement is measurable and rewarded.

Think about it. When traditional ideas of masculinity make someone feel like they don’t fit in, academic success can offer another way to earn recognition. Grades, degrees, and professional accomplishments provide tangible goals in a world where acceptance may feel uncertain.

Mittleman’s research also found that gay boys had higher GPAs than their heterosexual peers in high school. His findings suggest that sexuality and the pressure to conform to masculine expectations may help explain differences in academic performance.

Apparently, Studying Wasn’t Considered Manly Enough

Here’s where things get especially interesting. Traditional schoolyard masculinity can make academic effort seem uncool. Boys who take their studies seriously may get mocked for being insufficiently masculine, with homophobic slurs sometimes used to police their behavior.

For gay and bisexual boys, that pressure can be complicated. Some may feel pushed to prove themselves through achievement, while others may feel less bound by expectations that being a “real man” means rejecting schoolwork.

But Are Gay Men Actually Smarter?

Before the gays start updating their dating profiles with “intellectually superior,” let’s clarify something: the study measured educational achievement, not intelligence or IQ. Having more degrees doesn’t automatically mean someone is smarter, and the research doesn’t prove that homophobia directly causes academic success.

The findings also come from the United States, so we shouldn’t assume they apply universally. And while the proposed explanation involving homophobia and masculinity is compelling, it doesn’t explain all the differences researchers observed.

Still, the study offers a fascinating look at how sexuality, social expectations, and education intersect.

So, are gay men smarter than straight men? The research doesn’t settle that debate. But if your ex suddenly has “Doctor” in front of his name, well, at least now we have something interesting to discuss.