Are Porn Gods Dolf Dietrich & Jack Mackenroth Giving It Another Shot?

Earlier this year, the world of adult entertainment was buzzing when two of the most dynamic names in daddy-dom, Dolf Dietrich & Jack Mackenroth, had a very public and very controversial breakup. While this left fans with questions on where it left the content that they had been creating for their newly minted production company Jack’Dolf Smut Factory, Dietrich recently gave an enlightening interview to podcast host/comedian Adam Sank on The Adam Sank Show. It left fans with some insight into where the couple stand now, but definitely with a few questions still looming.

During Dietrich’s appearance on The Adam Sank Show podcast this past Saturday, he spoke openly about candidly about breakup with fellow porn star Mackenroth. The breakup included multiple crimes that Mackenroth accused Dietrich of in May (all recanted in July with Mackenrith citing his addiction to meth, alcohol and Xanax) “He’s been very open about his struggle with substance abuse,” Dietrich told Sank about Mackenroth. “I didn’t really know what was happening when we were together…. He had a break with reality. But he’s doing great now.” Sank pointedly then asked: “Are you guys back together now?” To which Dietrich paused and then said “Um, there are certain things I can’t really talk about due to some legal things.”

Sank immediately followed up asking inquisitively “Is it safe to say you’re on good terms?” Dietrich responded cautiously “It’s safe to say that we’d be on no terms at all, which I have to say because of the order of protection,” referring to the restraining order that Dietrich obtained against Mackenroth months ago. But later in the interview during Sank’s “ASS Me No Questions” segment, Sank asked Dietrich to describe the perfect bottom. “Jack Mackenroth is the perfect bottom,” Dietrich simply said. While we are not one hundred percent clear on if a reconciliation between Mackenroth and Dietrich has or will actually happen, it is very clear that we have not heard the last of this smoldering and complicated relationship.

Follow Adam Sank on Instagram