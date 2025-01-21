Ariana Grande isn’t holding back and has seemingly weighed in on Carrie Underwood’s performance at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Underwood, 41, delivered a rendition of “America the Beautiful” during the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday, January 20, in Washington, D.C. However, her performance hit a snag due to a technical glitch, forcing the country star to improvise and sing a portion of the song a cappella.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was seated behind Underwood as she performed, and a snapshot of Harris during the moment quickly went viral after being shared on Instagram by writer and social media star Evan Ross Katz.

“Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese (‘Girl, find the note’) watching Carrie Underwood at today’s chilling Inauguration,” Katz captioned the post, referencing the iconic line from RuPaul’s Drag Race star Coco Montrese, who memorably told a contestant to “find the note” in a 2016 confessional.

Grande, 31, was one of over 22,000 users who “liked” the post. The Wicked star’s subtle engagement didn’t go unnoticed, as fans recalled her past political endorsements, including her public support for Harris. Grande previously shared a selfie on her Instagram Stories encouraging followers to vote, revealing that she had cast her ballot for Harris.

While Grande’s reaction to Katz’s post was subtle, it’s clear the singer’s political engagement and sense of humor remain as sharp as ever.

