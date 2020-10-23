Does Ariana Grande’s New Song Include A Pete Davidson Diss?

Still reeling from last night’s Presidential debate? Maybe Ariana Grande can sate your soul.

With the U.S. Presidential Election currently happening across America, and Election Day just a few weeks away, there’s plenty of people feeling stressed out by American politics. And with everyone talking about the Presidential position, one pop star saw the opportunity for a music video.

After announcing last week that she’d have new music out soon, Grammy-winning pop singer Ariana Grande released a new single titled “Positions.” But that’s not all. Grande also released a music video with a Presidential theme. In the video, we see Grande acting like the President of our dreams. She signs documents, debates with a nearly all-female cabinet, and hangs out in the Oval office. You can check it out below.

But what’s the song about? “Positions” is a love song about Grande’s devotion to a new man. She loves him so much that shes’ willing to “switch the positions” for him. This includes:

“Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switching for you”

Grande then sings that she’s “tryna meet your mama on a Sunday / Then make a lotta love on a Monday.”

As for the real message behind the lyrics, there is already a lot of speculation. As Elle writes, some Grande fans assume the song is dedicated to the singer’s current boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Some other fans, however, believe that “Positions” is a way to “come for” Grande’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, according to Cosmopolitan. The argument behind this alleged diss is that the lyrics “I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history” hide Pete Davidson’s name within “don’t re-PETE.”

well idk if this is obvious but: when Ariana says: “Heaven sent you to me

I'm just hopin' I don't re-PEAT history”

PEAT = PETE, and in pete davidson song she says: “Fell from the sky into my lap”

soo yeah that kinda relates i guess😀 pic.twitter.com/MADgMxcfrq — miguel;POSITIONS (@clumsychalamet) October 23, 2020

re-pete history… haha… ariana i see u — marco (@g4ykale) October 23, 2020

ariana did not just split repeat to sound like re–PETE hahahah so smart #POSITIONS — jillian (@jillygabrielle) October 23, 2020

Ariana really said im just hoping i dont re(pete) history pic.twitter.com/6KcpUjjYah — m | adele is coming (@muhadkins) October 23, 2020

No matter the man behind the lyrics, or possibly both men, pop fans are glad to have new Grande music. And, there’s even more excitement at the promise of more to come.

Source: Elle, Cosmopolitan,