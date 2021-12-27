As The Saying Goes “Everything’s Bigger In Texas”

The official trailer for the new season of Queer Eye dropped today highlighting a few of the lives the ‘make better’ series will impact as the reality show heads down to Texas.

Netflix announced in November that Season 6 of the reality series will follow Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown working their gay magic in the capitol city of the Lone Star state, Austin.

Among the Texans who will be the focus of the guys’ life-changing magic:

• A transgender powerlifter who’s found acceptance from many around her except her father

• A two-step dance instructor who owns her own honky tonk. (Tan: “Whaaaat is a ‘honky tonk?’”)

• A high school prom committee (Jonathan: “Are we going to slay this prom so hard???”)

• And a cowboy who “doesn’t shower half the time” (Karamo: “Are y’all seeing this?”)

We all know the saying “everything’s bigger in Texas,” which sounds appropriate when Bobby declares, “This is by far the biggest thing we’ve done on Queer Eye.” And Jonathan announces, “I have never been this shocked in my life!”

The season originally began production in March 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic sent much of the country into lockdown. And so, shooting for Season 6 was put on hold.

But Berk says the pause gave the quintet a chance to “recharge and re-energize.”

And France told Bustle in June, “The thing that’s special about this season is that we’re getting to hear what people have been up to the last year and a half and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their lives so greatly.”

Since the reboot of the ‘make better’ series in 2018, Queer Eye has won 4 Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Structured Reality Program and scored high approval ratings on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

While the original series, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, filmed in the concrete jungle of New York City, the new incarnation has taken the men to great American cities including Atlanta, Kansas City, and Philadelphia.

Season 6 of Queer Eye premieres on Netflix December 31.