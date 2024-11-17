New Boy Band As1One is Comprised of 6 Talented Hotties!

Have you heard of new, emerging boy band As1One?

Mostly thanks to K-pop, boy bands – and girl groups – are making a resurgence right now, as seen with Katseye getting their own documentary series on Netflix. Well, not to be outdone, As1One is getting a documentary series of their very own that will air on Paramount+ starting December 3.

The documentary will follow this boy band’s formation in 2021, their big debut in 2023, their current activities and their thoughts on the Israeli-Hamas conflict. As1One are noteworthy because they’re comprised of six singers who share Israeli or Palestinian descent, and they started making waves in the media just days before the genocide started.

As1One is comprised of Ohad Attia, Sadik Dogosh, Christian Farar, Niv Lin, Nadav Philips and Neta Rozenblat. This makes them one of the rare boy bands to have more than five members!

Their debut single, “All Eyes On Us” (featuring Nile Rodgers), was released earlier this year and was streamed over 1,000,000 times across Spotify and YouTube. A second single, “Stranger,” was released on November 15 in support of the upcoming documentary series. Let’s just say – this boy band is hard at work!

Now, before I get to the point of this article, I want to say that I understand how this could be a hot topic for some readers. A lot of the group’s material, especially on YouTube, are marred by comments stating that the boys are using the Israeli-Hamas war to drum up publicity – basically capitalizing on the death and misery of others. I, however, choose to believe it’s just a sad coincidence and that these talented guys aren’t that vapid.

It’s also important to note that civil unions and adoption between gay people are legal in Israel, but LGBT rights are still considered taboo in Palestine. Here’s hoping the music brings us together, and that Palestine can change some of its viewpoints in the future. If it can be achieved, it will be achieved by one of the world’s hottest boy bands!

Speaking on this hardship, one of my favorite boy bands told People: “It’s like sometimes with family, you have the worst fights, and it gets so heated and it becomes the most annoying and uncomfortable conversations. We have to understand these shoes that we have to fill. It was probably the biggest rollercoaster of all our lives — some of the best times, and for sure some of the worst times. But we had each other here, to have each other’s back and to lift each other up.”

With that said… all the guys in As1One are smoke shows and, lucky for the fans, are keen to show off their physique on social media. I mean, this is a gay man’s website, so I’d be remiss if I didn’t give you guys something to drool over. And it begs the question – is AsOne1 literally one of the best-looking boy bands of all time?

Boy Band As1One Members:

Ohad Attia

Sadik Dogosh

Christian Farar

Niv Lin

Nadav Philips

Neta Rozenblat

Remember, their new single is now available wherever music can be found, and their documentary series streams on Paramount+ December 3.

Is this all enough to make you a fan? What do you think of the controversy? Do you think they have what it takes to be the next One Direction or boy bands like BTS? Comment and let me know!

