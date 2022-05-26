Aussie Hunk Luke Nero is Hottie of the Week

This week’s hottie is a renowned creator of queer spaces, Luke Nero. The 45-year-old entertainment mogul is originally from Australia, but now calls Newport Beach, California home. Nero conceptualizes experiential experiences and has been a key player in LGBTQ+ spaces and entertainment across the country.

His current venues, Strut Bar & Club and Donkey D’s Music Video Bar, are located in Orange County, California and serve as two of the only queer spaces in the traditionally conservative county.

Over a year ago, Nero commissioned a local queer artist, David Gilmore, to paint a mural on the wall next to the Strut nightclub celebrating the philanthropic efforts of gay icon Dolly Parton. Dolly committed to the advancement of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 and her acts of kindness were not lost on Nero.

Continuing his mission of honoring icons, Nero later commissioned Gilmore to paint a mural of Britney Spears on the wall of his bar, Donkey D’s. The giant pink rendering with Britney breaking through the figurative blockage that has been her conservatorship attracted many from Southern California.

Aside from Nero’s keen sense of creating space and experiences for the queer community, he is a gorgeous specimen that always gives his followers something fun to look at. If you follow Luke Nero, you know that he graces the timeline with thirsty workout pics, model-worthy fashion, and let’s not forget that chiseled Aussie bod and wicked ‘stache.

Let’s get to know Luke Nero a bit more and find out why he’s the life of the party:

INSTINCT: What made you want to open spaces dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community?

LUKE NERO: For me I get to express my ‘queerness’ through the club itself. The design and the lighting and all that stuff. I put a lot of love into it and its great when young queer kids make my creation, STRUT their first gay club. It’s wonderful.

INSTINCT: What was your inspiration for Strut and Donkey D’s?

LN: For STRUT I wanted an entire club that was instagrammable. I wanted a light tunnel, an infinity room, gold dicks on the walls and installations. It was less about being inspired. I knew what I wanted and it was like how do we make it happen? Donkey D’s the same thing. I sat on the name and the logo for quite some time. I was like how do I pull this off? Like seriously. The bar is called Donkey D’s. The only music video bar in OC with a dildo claw machine.

INSTINCT: What do you hope people will take from their time at Strut and Donkey D’s?

LN: That they had fun, found love, found friends, found community and felt safe enough to be themselves.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

LN: Lego. I have been collecting since I was a kid.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

LN: I’m really easy to be around. I’m more chill than people think.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

LN: my stache

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

LN: sexual energy. you should feel it.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

LN: Commissioning a 50 ft Dolly Parton Mural on the side of my building.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

LN: I want multiple locations. There are so many underserved markets just like OC was. We deserve safe spaces that are fresh and dynamic.

INSTINCT: What do you look for in the ideal relationship?

LN: Connection is very important, making me laugh. We should be fucking like rabbits.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Aliens



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Brad Pitt



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Sour Patch kids







Favorite position? All of them.



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Disco Kandi



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

LN: I am very flattered. Thank you.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

LN: Watch this space. More to come 😉

Follow Luke Nero for your daily dose of a good time!