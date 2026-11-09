Australia’s First Gay Governor Makes History!

The governor of Queensland has made history, and the gays are celebrating! Thomas Bradley has officially been sworn in as Australia’s first openly gay state governor, marking a historic moment for LGBTQ+ representation in the country.

Bradley became Queensland’s 28th governor on Sunday, taking over from Jeannette Young, whose term has come to an end. His appointment was approved by King Charles III, as Australia remains a member of the Commonwealth. And yes, this is the kind of royal approval we can get behind!

A Historic Moment for Queensland

Before stepping into his new role, Bradley served as a Court of Appeal judge, building a career dedicated to the law and public service. Now, he takes on another major responsibility as the state’s governor, becoming the first openly gay person to hold the position.

According to Australian LGBTQ+ publication The Star Observer, Bradley’s partner, Matthew Yoong, was also there to witness the historic swearing-in ceremony. Because behind every big moment, there are people cheering you on, and we’re glad Yoong got to share this one.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli congratulated Bradley, praising his long record of service to the courts and the community.

“His Excellency has dedicated his life to service in the courts, service in the community, and his new role is the next step in a lifetime of service for this great state,” Crisafulli said.

He also wished Bradley every success as Queensland’s newest governor.

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Representation Worth Celebrating

A governor’s role may be largely ceremonial, but seeing an openly gay person take on one of the state’s highest public offices is still significant. It sends a message about who gets to represent a community and whose achievements deserve recognition.

So, here’s to Thomas Bradley, Queensland’s new governor! The gays are making history, and we’ll happily keep adding these wins to the list.